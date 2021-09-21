Before Lauren ventured onto the airwaves on KIIS, she had many adventures on TV, including on the Weekend Today Show.

In 2020, Lauren had a crack at playing golf, receiving lessons on all the basics from a pro at Melbourne Golf Academy. She got a crash course in putting, driving and even trying to get the ball out from the sand.

Much to the amusement of Richard Wilkins and Rebecca Maddern who were watching on from the studio, the session had its ups and downs.

Watch below…

