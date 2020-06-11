There are reports that former Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher will have a stem cell operation in the coming days.

It is hoped that the operation will regenerate his nervous system, seven years after his skiing accident.

The operation is set to be undertaken by world-renowned French professor and cardiologist Dr Philippe Menasche, according to reports in Italian media. Schumacher is reportedly undergoing pioneering surgery which will see damaged cells replaced with healthy ones, which have been harvested from bone marrow or blood.

The German legends health has been a closely guarded secret since he suffered catastrophic brain injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

French newspaper Le Dauphine reports the latest operation could take place “in the next few days”.