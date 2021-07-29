It has been a huge couple of weeks at KIIS 101.1. We’ve announced TV presenter and all-round legend Lauren Phillips has become Jase’s new work wife for Jase & Lauren In The Morning.

However, if Melbourne thought that was the only thing up our sleeve, they’re mistaken!

One of the biggest names in AFL is joining the KIIS family – Melbourne Dees player Christian Petracca.

While he’s stopping at nothing to help bring home the Premiership cup for Demons supporters, alongside potentially nabbing a Brownlow Medal for himself, he’ll be regularly stopping by (or zooming in from his footy bubble) to keep listeners informed on everything AFL.

Before Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show kicks off in just over one week, Christian joined Jase & Lauren to catch up about the season so far… and it turns out Tiramisu Mondays is a go!

Christian Petracca aka ‘The Terminator’ joins Jase & Lauren In The Morning every Monday from August 9.