The Kiwis have come to believe that “Australian men aren’t tough anymore” based on the state of our national rugby team. But Will & Woody beg to differ, and had Aussies call up their radio show and prove how tough we are! Listen below:
Will & Woody
Will & Woody
The Kiwis have come to believe that “Australian men aren’t tough anymore” based on the state of our national rugby team. But Will & Woody beg to differ, and had Aussies call up their radio show and prove how tough we are! Listen below:
Celeb
"There Were So Many Times I Just Wanted To Hide" - Candice Warner Opens Up On The Aussie Ball Tampering Saga