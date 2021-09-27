Newly Crowned Premiership Player and 2021 Norm Smith Medallist Christian Petracca joins us after a very busy few of nights of celebrating!

With the Dees pulling off a stunning 74 point premiership win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night to claim the AFL Premiership for 2021, we catch up with Christian Petracca to see how he’s coping with the long nights of celebrations. Both Jase & Lauren dressed up for the mad monday celebrations or as Christian calls it, a “mad week.”

Plus we also chat through Christian’s acting career, and how Lauren cost herself a fortune while watching the Grand Final!

Listen to the full chat from the Dees Superstar below:

Advertisement