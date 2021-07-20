When you step back for a moment, is it kinda weird that we sometimes ask our female athletes to compete for the country in skimpy, skin-tight kits?

The conversation’s popped up again this week with the Norwegian women’s handball team copping a fine for opting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

But would some Olympic athletes actually prefer the bodysuit over, you know, being comfortable?

Will and Woody spoke to dual Olympian Erin Phillips who donned the Opals bodysuit as well as the shorts and singlet at the Olympics.

She took the boys through feeling “almost naked” in the bodysuit and how you contend with the universal cameltoe, take a listen:

