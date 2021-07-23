The 2021 Tokyo Games kick off tonight and they’re really going to be unlike any other.

There’s been a lot going on, like a pandemic and the host country being plunged into a state of emergency.

It got Will & Woody thinking: Is the Opening Ceremony going to be one of the all-time stinkers? I mean the Director of the ceremony was fired in the lead up to the big night. It’s not the best sign in the world, is it?

Will & Woody caught up with Fox Sports’ man on the streets of Tokyo Drew Jones to get the word on the somewhat-anticipated Games.

Take a listen here:

