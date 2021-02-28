The sporting world has been rattled overnight after Bruce McAvaney revealed he’s called his last football game.

After over 40 years in the business, McAvaney is hoping to reduce is workload, committing to horse racing as well as the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

This morning on Jase & PJ, Dane Swan discussed the news and how he felt about the legendary broadcaster leaving his post, including the one-on-one time they spent together.

Congratulations on an incredible career calling football, Bruce!

