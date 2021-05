Melbourne – you have been doing your homework! You have been scanning QR codes, collecting clues from on air and on our social media and listening carefully to the voices of our KIIS Footy Stars in a bid to win $50,000!

However, KIIS Footy Star #3 is still yet to be identified and our phone lines are MELTING with listeners who are trying to give us their answers.

Due to popular demand, here are the INCORRECT guesses of potential KIIS Footy Stars so far. We’ve only included MALE guesses to help narrow it down.

Last updated 8am Tuesday 18 May

THE BELOW ARE NOT KIIS FOOTY STAR #3

STEPHEN KERNAHAN

PATRICK CRIPPS

DANE SWAN

BRAD SCOTT

PATRICK DANGERFIELD

JACK RIEWOLDT

TRENT COTCHIN

SCOTT PENDLEBURY

STEPHEN CONIGLIO

EDDIE BETTS

MARCUS BONTEMPELLI

LACHIE NEALE

MAX GAWN

TRAVIS BOAK

DUSTIN MARTIN

BERNIE VINCE

NAT FYFE

TEX WALKER

JAIDYN STEPHENSON

NIC NAITANUI

JORDAN DE GOEY

JOSH DUNKLEY

ADAM TRELOAR

JEREMY HOWE

TOM LIBERATORE

BRODIE GRUNDY

JOEL SELWOOD

SHAI BOLTON

DERMOTT BRERETON

WAYNE CAREY

NICK DAL SANTO

JOBE WATSON

LUKE HODGE

NATHAN BUCKLEY

DYLAN BUCKLEY

CHRISTIAN PETRACCA

BUDDY FRANKLIN

ZACH MERRETT

MATTHEW LLOYD

STEELE SIDEBOTTOM

HAMISH MCLACHLAN

MATTHEW RICHARDSON

NATHAN BROWN

TREY RUSCOE

JAY KENNEDY HARRIS

STEVEN MAY

DARCY MOORE

CAM GUTHRIE

TOM MCDONALD

NATHAN JONES

LIAM SHIELS

LUKE BEVERIDGE

STEVE JOHNSON

TOBY GREENE

JORDAN LEWIS

MARLION PICKETT

LEIGH MONTAGNA

BRADLEY HILL

DYLAN GRIMES

JACK STEELE

DALE THOMAS

JASON CASTAGNA

DYSON HEPPELL

MASON COX

JONATHAN BROWN

BRIAN LAKE

BACHAR HOULI

MARK BLICAVS

TAYLOR ADAMS

SIMON BLACK

WARWICK CAPPER

LUKE DARCY

DAVID ZAHARAKIS

SHAUN BURGOYNE

TOM MITCHELL

TODD GOLDSTEIN

GARY ABLETT JR

BAILEY SMITH

TOM HARLEY

BRENDON GODDARD

JAEGAR O’MEARA

NATHAN COX

SHANE CRAWFORD

JIMMY BARTEL

JAMES HARMES

SAM MITCHELL

JEREMY CAMERON

BRENT HARVEY

JAMIE ELLIOTT

DYLAN SHIEL

PETER DAICOS

TAYLOR WALKER

MICHAEL LONG

NICK RIEWOLDT

LUKE SHUEY

LUKE PARKER

TOM HAWKINS

JACK HIGGINS

JOSH BRUCE

TOM BOYD

ADAM COONEY

JACK VINEY

LACHIE YOUNG

JOSH KENNEDY

DANIEL RIOLI

DANIEL GORRINGE

STUART DEW