It has been way too long since we have been able to look upon the grounds of the MCG. Oh, what I would do to awkwardly shuffle past people as I go to my seat right now…

After months of empty seats, it has been revealed when fans can flock to the stadium once again to see sport come alive once again.

Sports Minister Martin Pakula has confirmed the Boxing Day Test against India will take place on the hallowed turf. HALLELUJAH!

Anyone who is keen to get into the ‘G’ on the day will need to plan for it – the tickets will be more demand than ever! There will be a cap of just 25,000 spectators, a quarter of the total capacity. Cricket Australia, MCC and the state government are yet to determine the exact number of fans who can safely attend and will be consulting with Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“Melbourne is Australia’s unchallenged sporting and events capital and the Boxing Day Test is one of the cornerstones of our renowned annual calendar,” Mr Pakula said of the announcement.

“This has bee a tough year and it will be a reward for many to have the opportunity to watch the Aussies take on India at our cathedral of sport.”

The MCG will adopt a COVID-safe plan for the event and if Melbourne was to suffer a third-wave of coronavirus, the location would have to be reconsidered.

