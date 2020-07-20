Former Richmond midfielder and life member Shane Tuck has passed away, aged 38.

The Tigers confirmed the news on Monday, saying “We’re incredibly saddened by the news of Shane’s passing, he will be missed enormously by everyone.’’

“We send our deepest condolences to Shane’s family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

“Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field.”

Richmond will pay tribute this weekend by wearing black armbands against GWS.

Tuck played 173 games for Richmond from 2004 – 2013.