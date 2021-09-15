The AFL Grand Final is approaching and with two local teams preparing to taking each other on in the big dance – Melbourne Demons and Western Bulldogs – we are ready for a cracker, no matter where it is being played!

When it comes to the people who support the players, Jase & Lauren believe that it is the WAGS that get the spotlight, so on Wednesday morning they invited to AFL Mums onto the show – Josh Dunkley’s mum Lisa and Luke Jackson’s mum Mel.

After a bit of a chat about missing teeth and incredible perks, all they had to do is go head-to-head in a trivia test!