Not only is footy back, we now have fixtures for rounds two to five of the AFL season.
First of all, Sunday games will kick off at 2.05pm AEST time.
Secondly, the initial rounds have been designed around traditional rivalries.
“To re-launch the season we have focused on scheduling blockbuster match-ups across these four weeks, particularly in the Thursday and Friday night primetime slots,” AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.
Rounds six and seven are expected to be announced after round three.
Matches for the remainder of the season will mostly fall into the “now traditional” Thursday to Sunday structure.
Scroll down for the full fixture.
Round Two
Thursday, June 11
Collingwood vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 12
Geelong vs. Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 13
Brisbane vs. Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm AEST
Carlton vs. Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm ACST
Gold Coast vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm, 7:40pm
Sunday, June 14
Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, Giants Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Sydney Swans vs. Essendon, SCG, 3:35pm AEST
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Three
Thursday, June 18
Richmond vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 19
Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 20
North Melbourne vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm AEST
Collingwood vs. St Kilda, MCG, 4:35pm AEST
Geelong vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Brisbane vs. West Coast, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, June 21
Gold Coast vs. Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Essendon vs. Melbourne, MCG, 3:35pm AEST
Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Four
Thursday, June 25
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, June 26
Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, June 27
Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 1:45pm AEST
St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST
Essendon vs. Carlton, MCG, 7:40pm AEST
Gold Coast vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, June 28
Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 1:05pm AEST
Melbourne vs. Geelong, MCG, 3:35pm AEST
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST
Round Five
Thursday, July 2
West Coast vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Friday, July 3
Collingwood vs. Essendon, MCG, 7:50pm AEST
Saturday, July 4
Carlton vs. St Kilda, MCG, 1:45pm AEST
Geelong vs. Gold Coast, GMHBA, 4:35pm AEST
Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm AEST
Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST
Sunday, July 5
Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST
Sydney vs. Melbourne, SCG, 3:35pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney vs. Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 6:05pm AEST