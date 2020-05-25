Not only is footy back, we now have fixtures for rounds two to five of the AFL season.

First of all, Sunday games will kick off at 2.05pm AEST time.

Secondly, the initial rounds have been designed around traditional rivalries.

“To re-launch the season we have focused on scheduling blockbuster match-ups across these four weeks, particularly in the Thursday and Friday night primetime slots,” AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

Rounds six and seven are expected to be announced after round three.

Matches for the remainder of the season will mostly fall into the “now traditional” Thursday to Sunday structure.

Scroll down for the full fixture.

Round Two

Thursday, June 11

Collingwood vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 12

Geelong vs. Hawthorn, GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 13

Brisbane vs. Fremantle, Gabba, 1:45pm AEST

Carlton vs. Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST

Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm ACST

Gold Coast vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm, 7:40pm

Sunday, June 14

Greater Western Sydney vs. North Melbourne, Giants Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon, SCG, 3:35pm AEST

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Three

Thursday, June 18

Richmond vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 19

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 20

North Melbourne vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm AEST

Collingwood vs. St Kilda, MCG, 4:35pm AEST

Geelong vs. Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Brisbane vs. West Coast, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, June 21

Gold Coast vs. Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Essendon vs. Melbourne, MCG, 3:35pm AEST

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Four

Thursday, June 25

Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, June 26

Greater Western Sydney vs. Collingwood, Giants Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, June 27

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 1:45pm AEST

St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST

Essendon vs. Carlton, MCG, 7:40pm AEST

Gold Coast vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, June 28

Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 1:05pm AEST

Melbourne vs. Geelong, MCG, 3:35pm AEST

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

Round Five

Thursday, July 2

West Coast vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Friday, July 3

Collingwood vs. Essendon, MCG, 7:50pm AEST

Saturday, July 4

Carlton vs. St Kilda, MCG, 1:45pm AEST

Geelong vs. Gold Coast, GMHBA, 4:35pm AEST

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7:40pm AEST

Sunday, July 5

Adelaide vs. Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Sydney vs. Melbourne, SCG, 3:35pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney vs. Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 6:05pm AEST