There have been many outdoor activities that have been restricted as part of Melbourne’s lockdown, and one that has been one many minds has been golf.

Lots of budding golfers have been eager to hit the green once again and waiting for news. Golf clubs have been collecting dust for months – but from the sounds of Andrews’ latest press conference, it might be time to give them a polish!

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted that golf could be part of the highly anticipated announcements to be made on Sunday, October 18.

“You’ll have to wait until Sunday, then you’ll know whether you can book a game of golf on Monday,” Andrews said.

He said that whilst golf could be possible, clubhouses would not be on the cards as its “no different to a pub or cafe.”