The Collingwood Magpies had another tough weekend, and not just because of a loss on the football field. An ‘inappropriate touching’ incident that was caught on camera involving Jordan DeGoey and Isaac Quaynor has sparked an AFL investigation.

When former Pies player Dane Swan joined Jase & PJ for his regular weekly chat, it was the perfect opportunity to get his two cents on what had gone down.

Did Jordan go too far or was it mates being mates?