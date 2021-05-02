After a record low crowd and a shock defeat against the Gold Coast Suns, it was a tough weekend for the Collingwood Magpies and their supporters.

Club legend Dane Swan joined Jase & PJ for his weekly visit on Monday morning and gave his two cents on his former team who he believed would no longer play finals footy in 2021.

In Dane’s opinion, he said it would be time for the club to reassess who would be leading them into the future, and that could mean looking at the older players and giving the younger men their chance on the field.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement