Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted that the upcoming Boxing Day Test could see crowds larger than the current cap of 25 per cent.

On Wednesday, Andrews said the state government was working towards lifting the cap before tickets go on sale.

“That is certainly our aim,” he said.

“If we can do better than 25,000 that would be a fantastic outcome.”

“It would be unwise to assume that it is double 25,000, but even at 25,000 it’s a great symbol for every Victorian…. we can have events again.”

The final decision will be made by the Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Major Events Minister Martin Pakula, Cricket Australia is looking to release tickets within the next few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement