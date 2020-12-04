Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and his wife Tania have announced they have separated.

In a statement to the Herald Sun, the couple said “It has been a tough and challenging year for every family and for ours included.

“It is with the utmost love and respect for each other and a true commitment to our sons, that we have made a decision to separate in January.”

The Buckley’s went on to say they are focusing on parenting their children and asked for privacy.

“We remain dedicated parents and in the interests of our boys, we ask for our family to be given the privacy that is needed.

“We thank everyone in advance for understanding our request and for the unconditional love and support we have received throughout our marriage.”

The couple married in 2002.