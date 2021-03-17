After a long wait, round one of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is finally among us!

Many people, especially Carlton and Richmond supporters, will be looking to watch Thursday night’s clash in an exciting fashion – especially now we can explore the great outdoors.

If you’re still looking for something to do, Coburg Drive-In is teaming up with Continental Tyres to offer an experience which is not only unique, but will certainly offer a fun atmosphere.

The iconic movie venue will swing open its doors for up to 775 cars to come on through so you can enjoy the match on the big screen.

Just like at the MCG, you can feast on meat pies and other footy favourites and experience stadium surround-sound.

With three massive screens playing the match, all guests will be encourage to toot their horns each time a goal is scored. What an evening!

The one-night only event kicks off at Coburg Drive-In theatre at 7pm on Thursday March 18. Whilst tickets are free, you will need to book your car space right here.

