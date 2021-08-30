Lockdown or not, footy fans across Australia were on the edge of their seats over the weekend as the first week of finals kicked off.

One side that walked away with smiles on their faces were the Melbourne Demons, after a massive 33-point win over the Western Bulldogs. Now with an extra week to prepare for the preliminary final, the team could be onto something big.

Christian Petracca spoke to Jase & Lauren In The Morning all the way from WA. There seems to be a buzz at Dees HQ, but he revealed that it “stings” that the team won’t be able to enjoy the moment with their families.

