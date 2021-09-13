It was a huge weekend of footy and we finally have our AFL Grand Final contenders locked in for 2021 – the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs.

Melbourne Dees star and friend of the KIIS family Christian Petracca had a stellar performance on Friday night, and managed to slot in a couple of goals of his own here and there in his team’s wicked win against Geelong.

Jase & Lauren spoke to the superstar about the two weeks ahead as the Demons prepare for the massive clash which could see them break their 57-year premiership drought, as well as the absence of Nathan Jones.

