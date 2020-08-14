The question is simple: Do you think that sport should be exempt when it comes to the norms around touching other people?

It’s a debate that has sparked online recently, after Richmond AFL players appeared to be groping each other in the change rooms after a game. And the debate has spread to womens sport as well, with a photo of ex-Hockeyroo Georgie Parker spreading like wildfire around the internet. The photo (above) pictures her with a very friendly ‘tooshy grab’ on a teammate whilst playing for the Hockeyroos in 2017.

So who better to ask the question to, than the lady at the middle of the controversy, Georgie Parker.

Listen to her candid chat with Will & Woody via the podcast below: