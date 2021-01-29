To celebrate school returning, Jase & PJ want to give everyone in Melbourne the ultimate flashback by bring back an old school Swimming Carnival.

The kids won’t get the glory this time around, however. It’ll be all about their dedicated teachers! A great opportunity for the adults to get some brownie points… and earn a cool $10,000 for their school. No biggie.

To get ready for the big day, Jase & PJ thought they would put their own swimming abilities to the test by trying to be faster than ‘Eric The Eel’ of Sydney 2000 Olympics fame. His time is 1:52… can they do it?

Do you know a teacher who would be perfect for Jase & PJ’s Swimming Carnival? Register here.

