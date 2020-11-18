Hotel quarantine could be a roadblock in getting the Australian Open underway in 2021 with the start date for the famous Grand Slam reportedly still yet to be confirmed.

Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman revealed the news, saying that the players wouldn’t be coming to Australia as early as planned.

“Word from Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley that the first two weeks of the tune ups for the Australian Open could be in jeopardy,” he said.

“The Victorian Government is not letting players quarantine during the month of December.”

According to Tennis player Jim Courier, players had planned to come in mid-December to start quarantine.

“That was already a change from the initial plan to have events around the country and players quarantining in Brisbane and Perth and in different places,” he said.

“Everything now moving to Melbourne that possibly shifting again now today, the players definitely not arriving in December. Lots of things up in the air, spare a thought for Tennis Australia. I cannot imagine that Craig and his team are getting any sleep at all.”

The Australian Open is currently locked in for January 18 start, however the Victorian Government is yet to officially sign off on any tournaments.