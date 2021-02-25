It has been a big week for 2x Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka so we won’t blame her for just taking the time now to reflect on her massive win last week at Rod Laver Arena.

While looking at some photos from the match which saw her take home the trophy, there seemed to be one in particular that caught her eye which she just had to share with the world and it featured a very happy Melburnian.

Marle van der Merwe, a 16-year-old ballgirl from Officer was reportedly surprised at school when she received a text message from her mum when the Osaka tweeted an image of her smiling up at the superstar just after the match had finished.

“Was looking at pics from AO and I just noticed the ballgirl in this,” Osaka tweeted along with some loving emojis.

Was looking at pics from AO and I just noticed the ballgirl in this 👋🏾🥺❤️ hi pic.twitter.com/7SHNKQdKqg — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 25, 2021

Merle told the Herald Sun that “no other player ever does that”, describing the gesture as “special”.

The teen tried out for a spot as a ballgirl in 2016 and has been spending her Summer holidays at Melbourne Park ever since.