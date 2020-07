Champion Australian snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin has drowned off the Gold Coast.

Pullin, 32, was the flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi during his career in snowboard cross.

The Sydney man died while spearfishing off Palm Beach on Wednesday morning.

Pullin was a two-time world champion and three-time Olympian, reaching the final of his event at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.