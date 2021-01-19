It feels like all anyone in Melbourne can talk about are the tennis players that are trapped in quarantine hotels. The players definitely haven’t arrived quietly, with many complaints coming through about the policies ahead of the grand slam which is due to start in just a few weeks.

Jase & PJ got on the phone with Aussie tennis star Andrew Harris, who is also living in quarantine to chat about what life is really life in one of the hotels.

He also gave his two cents on Bernard Tomic’s comments, who happens to be his practice partner ahead of the tournament!

