Kmart can help you in almost every department, and it turns out the store can also be the secret weapon to winning tennis matches too!
When Aussie tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis took to the court against Soonwoo Kwon on Tuesday, it didn’t go unnoticed that his top didn’t have a sponsor logo.
When asked about it in his post-match interview, Kokkinakis revealed that his top was actually from Kmart!
“Mate, Kmart special!” Kokkinakis said.
“I went to Chadstone, bought some $6 tees and went to work! I just felt comfortable in it.”
Can relate.