Kmart can help you in almost every department, and it turns out the store can also be the secret weapon to winning tennis matches too!

When Aussie tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis took to the court against Soonwoo Kwon on Tuesday, it didn’t go unnoticed that his top didn’t have a sponsor logo.

When asked about it in his post-match interview, Kokkinakis revealed that his top was actually from Kmart!

“Mate, Kmart special!” Kokkinakis said.

“I went to Chadstone, bought some $6 tees and went to work! I just felt comfortable in it.”

Can relate.

“I’ve tried to order more online but they got cancelled, they didn’t make it through to South Yarra. It’s tough out here man, it’s not what it used to be.

“If I feel good out there and feel like I look good, I’ll try and play good.”

Honestly, we would LOVE to see Kokkinakis rocking the big ‘K’ next year. That would definitely turn some heads!