The AFLW has been forced to put ticketing sales on hold as the public awaits more information about the recent coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne.

At around 9.30AM, the AFLW announced ticketing sales would be ceased for Round 3, due to kick off this evening.

“Ticket sales for Round 3 of the NAB AFL Women’s Competition have momentarily been put on hold.

“Keep your eyes on our social media channels for further updates.”

Tickets were due to go on sale from 10am on Friday morning.

The current season has been hit with multiple fixture changes due to border closures already and had released a new schedule just yesterday for this weekend’s clashes.

The Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles were absent from the new fixture.

