The AFL season is over within Victorian borders with the league confirming that eight of the state’s ten clubs will base themselves in Queensland for the remainder of the season.

The news means that the Sunshine State is now considered a favourite to host the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Hawthorn and Carlton will now base themselves in Perth for the immediate future, with the rest of the Victorian teams heading up north.

However, the proposal to keep all players in interstate hubs will still need to gain the approval from the AFL Players Association.

The league will allow players to bring family members along, which was believed to be an earlier sticking point the AFLPA.

Until now, Queensland had not been considered a favourite to host this year’s AFL Grand Final, a game which has never left Victoria.

Perth’s Optus Stadium had been considered to be in the box seat to host the game.

The news comes as Victoria’s total number of people hospitalised from COVID-19 reaches 105, while a cluster of cases in New South Wales continues to grow.