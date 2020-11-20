If you’re someone who likes to plan your AFL game days well in advance, you’ve got another thing coming – everything is about to change.

The league has reportedly told clubs to expect a shake-up in the 2021 fixture which will include the schedule being released in blocks every four to six weeks.

The AFL is also keen to keep the ‘Footy Frenzy’ around from this year, which will see games played every day across an 18 or 20 day period. Hello, Tuesday night footy!

We might get an idea of what the first part of the fixture will look like in February, but we already have an indication of what one of the round one games will be thanks to a high-profile trade.

It turns out the league is very interested in a Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs Friday night clash featuring newly-traded Adam Treloar. Now that would be quite the spectacle!

