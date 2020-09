The AFL has revealed the first Grand FInal outside of Victoria will be played at night.

The game will begin at the Gabba on October 24th at 6:30PM (AEST), 7:30PM (AEDT).

Shifting the game will mean the champions of the 2020 season will be crowned just before 10PM.

LOCAL START TIMES BY STATE

AWST: 4.30pm – WA

ACST: 6pm – NT

AEST (local): 6.30pm – QLD

ACDT: 7pm – SA

AEDT: 7.30pm – VIC, NSW, TAS, ACT