The AFL will lift its crowd capacity to 75 per cent for round two with the AFL and health officials reportedly reaching an agreement on Tuesday morning.

The directive will be in place from March 25 onwards, just in time for the major clash between Carlton vs Collingwood which will allow 75,000 fans to return to the MCG.

Marvel Stadium will now be allowed to increase its cap to 43,500, and Geelong’s match against Brisbane will now be able to host 26,650 patrons.

Tickets are due to go on sale for members on Tuesday.