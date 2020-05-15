AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has announced that the elite AFL competition will return on June 11.

“Today is a significant step in getting footy back for everyone … we know as this situation continues to evolve we have to be agile and continue to adapt as necessary,” Mr McLachlan said.

“Importantly we must not place any burden on the public health system.”

All players and football department staff would be tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to their clubs.

Clubs will be able to commence non-contact training from Monday, with full contact training to begin a week later from May 25.

A revised fixture will be released next week.

The Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide, West Coast and Fremantle Clubs will move interstate after they were unable to bypass their respective state’s government restrictions. All four clubs expressed interest in setting up in the Gold Coast as a temporary base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players who are required to be away from their families will be allowed to host them at any stage at the expense of the AFL.

“(But) … the return to footy doesn’t mean the work is complete, we must continue to follow the advice of the governments.”

More to come.