Tourism Minister Martin Makula has confirmed that the cap of attendees allowed at the Boxing Day test match has been lifted to 30,000.

Originally, only 25 per cent of the MCG’s totally capacity would be allowed to enter to watch the event, which would see only 25,000 tickets be released.

The move got the tick of approval by Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton this week prior to tickets going on sale today.

There are still calls for there to be no cap on crowd attendees which would be in line with New South Wales where sporting stadiums can operate at full capacity.