KIIS 1011 Melbourne
Read
Shows
Win
What's On
ONews
Melbourne
Music
KIIS Club
Play
LISTEN ON
13 1065
13 1065
Search
Read
Shows
Kyle & Jackie O
Will & Woody
Gordie
THE PICK UP
Kyle & Jackie O - Hour Of Power
Up Late With Zach & Dom
Chris Page & Amy Gerard
Win
Events
Contact Us
Complaints
Work with us
Connect
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
iHeart
Menu
ON AIR NOW
Listen now on the
free iHeart app
NOW PLAYING
iHeart
ON AIR NOW
iHeart
Listen now on the
free iHeart app
NOW PLAYING
Secret Page Title
SECRET PAGE COPY