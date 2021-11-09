Now, as we go into November, Mariah is already defrosting, and the Christmas movies are coming out of hiding!

For me, when I think of Christmas movies, ‘Elf’ comes straight to my head as one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

But..who knew the costume Will Ferrell was wearing was worth so much!

In the film we know will as ‘Buddy The Elf’ famous for his pointy shoes, yellow tights, green coat & pointy elf hat.

That world-famous costume was put up for auction from ‘The Prop Store’, and the winning bid came in at a whopping $296,702.66!

So the question is, would you pay that much for the original Elf costume?