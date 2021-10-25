The devastating news broke on Friday that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had died on the movie set of ‘Rust’ to a live prop gun, shot by actor Alec Baldwin.

As the case continues to be investigated, people are baffled as to how this accident occurred and who is responsible.

Alec Baldwin was rehearsing for an upcoming scene when the incident occurred. Believing he was shooting a blank from the gun, he shot his cinematographer resulting in her death. Our hearts go out to Ms Hutchins’ family and friends and the cast and crew of the film.

Will and Woody speak to Joseph Fisher, a Propmaster, and retired NYPD officer who unpacks the case and reveals who is responsible for prop guns, how this went so wrong, and if Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges.

