With tax return season in full flurry, the questionable characters at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have made a list of the top 20 highest paid jobs!

You think you know, but now you can REALLY know.

So the data they released is by median income, which DOES NOT MEAN AVERAGE, median is the middle of a range of values.

I’m just going to release the list below in one go, so it hurts less.

  1. Anaesthetist – $385,242
  2. Surgeon – $320,186
  3. Internal medicine specialist – $268,247
  4. Psychiatrist – $213,683
  5. Mining engineer – $156,126
  6. Financial dealer – $153,551
  7. Other medical practitioners – $149,548
  8. Engineering manager – $135,164
  9. Air transport professionals – $126,959
  10. School principal – $124,275
  11. General medical practitioner – $122,350
  12. Dental practitioner – $120,364
  13. Driller, miner or shot firer – $118,978
  14. IT manager – $118,674
  15. Train or tram driver – $118,333
  16. Economist – $114,290
  17. Chemical, gas, petroleum or power generation plant operator – $112,914
  18. Electrical engineer – $112,475
  19. Engineer, type not specified – $111,970
  20. Geologist or geophysicist – $111,332

If I knew being a geologist was going to pay that good, I would never have stopped collecting rocks as a kid!

Also train and tram drivers are sitting CUSHY at 15!

Advertisement
Advertisement

No surprises for the medical professionals, engineers and economist dominating the list though!