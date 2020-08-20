With tax return season in full flurry, the questionable characters at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have made a list of the top 20 highest paid jobs!
You think you know, but now you can REALLY know.
So the data they released is by median income, which DOES NOT MEAN AVERAGE, median is the middle of a range of values.
I’m just going to release the list below in one go, so it hurts less.
- Anaesthetist – $385,242
- Surgeon – $320,186
- Internal medicine specialist – $268,247
- Psychiatrist – $213,683
- Mining engineer – $156,126
- Financial dealer – $153,551
- Other medical practitioners – $149,548
- Engineering manager – $135,164
- Air transport professionals – $126,959
- School principal – $124,275
- General medical practitioner – $122,350
- Dental practitioner – $120,364
- Driller, miner or shot firer – $118,978
- IT manager – $118,674
- Train or tram driver – $118,333
- Economist – $114,290
- Chemical, gas, petroleum or power generation plant operator – $112,914
- Electrical engineer – $112,475
- Engineer, type not specified – $111,970
- Geologist or geophysicist – $111,332
If I knew being a geologist was going to pay that good, I would never have stopped collecting rocks as a kid!
Also train and tram drivers are sitting CUSHY at 15!
No surprises for the medical professionals, engineers and economist dominating the list though!