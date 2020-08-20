With tax return season in full flurry, the questionable characters at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have made a list of the top 20 highest paid jobs!

You think you know, but now you can REALLY know.

So the data they released is by median income, which DOES NOT MEAN AVERAGE, median is the middle of a range of values.

I’m just going to release the list below in one go, so it hurts less.

Anaesthetist – $385,242 Surgeon – $320,186 Internal medicine specialist – $268,247 Psychiatrist – $213,683 Mining engineer – $156,126 Financial dealer – $153,551 Other medical practitioners – $149,548 Engineering manager – $135,164 Air transport professionals – $126,959 School principal – $124,275 General medical practitioner – $122,350 Dental practitioner – $120,364 Driller, miner or shot firer – $118,978 IT manager – $118,674 Train or tram driver – $118,333 Economist – $114,290 Chemical, gas, petroleum or power generation plant operator – $112,914 Electrical engineer – $112,475 Engineer, type not specified – $111,970 Geologist or geophysicist – $111,332

If I knew being a geologist was going to pay that good, I would never have stopped collecting rocks as a kid!

Also train and tram drivers are sitting CUSHY at 15!

No surprises for the medical professionals, engineers and economist dominating the list though!