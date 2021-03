Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been admitted to hospital after he had a fall on Tuesday morning.

It has been reported the accident occurred while he was getting ready for his duties.

His office says he does not have head injuries but is having x-rays as a precaution.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will be covering for Andrews until he returns to his post.

Merlino said Andrews had “no head injuries and he’s fine and he’ll be back on his feet soon.”