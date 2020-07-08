A man has been charged after allegedly trying to cross the NSW-Victoria border without an exemption.

The Victorian man, 34, is said to have attempted to drive into NSW at Wahgunyah on Wednesday morning.

Police allege the man was given several opportunities to comply with police directions, which he refused.

He was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station, while his wife and three children complied with a police direction and returned to Victoria.

The 34-year-old man was charged with not complying with noticed direction – COVID-19. He was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Thursday.

Victoria and NSW have agreed to shut their border as coronavirus cases grow in the southern state.

It is an offence to enter NSW from Victoria without a valid exemption.

More than 50,000 vehicles have crossed from Victoria into NSW since the border closure came into effect at midnight, according to police.

AAP