Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed that Tuesday’s single case of coronavirus is being treated as reinfection.

“The person from yesterday who tested positive twice, the first time back in July, he is currently regarded as a reinfection of coronavirus, so he will be recorded as a positive case,” Andrews said on Wednesday.

The Premier said a panel of experts has “concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to say that the positive test presented viral shedding”.

“It is through an abundance of caution that we are assuming that is a positive case, rather than the person shedding after the original infection. There have been very few reported cases of reinfection around the world. It is also case that persistent shedding over a long period of time can be a featured of this virus.

“This is understandably frustrating for everyone involved, whether this is in fact a positive case or not, but we do take a very cautious approach, and I think that is the best way to go. In fact the only way.”

