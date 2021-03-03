Police are appealing to the public for any information after an 11-year-old boy from regional Victoria was reported missing on Wednesday.

Logan, a schoolboy from Wodonga, was last seen at a park on Reuss Road at 8.30PM on Wednesday evening.

His family say the disappearance is out of character and are concerned due to his young age.

He is described as 160cm tall with short, black hair. He was wearing a navy blue school uniform when he was last seen.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Wodonga Police Station on 02 6049 2600.