The Victorian-New South Wales border is set to be closed, as Victoria struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce the border closure at a press conference at 10.45am on Monday.

#BREAKING: New South Wales will close the border to Victoria today following advice from the NSW chief health officer. @cokeefe9 #9News pic.twitter.com/UrNFTlNgDJ — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 6, 2020

Twelve Victorian postcodes and nine public housing towers have been put into lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, which now has 2536 confirmed cases. More than 500 remain active.

AAP