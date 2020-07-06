The Victorian-New South Wales border is set to be closed, as Victoria struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce the border closure at a press conference at 10.45am on Monday.

Twelve Victorian postcodes and nine public housing towers have been put into lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, which now has 2536 confirmed cases. More than 500 remain active.

AAP

