Victoria is now down to just two active cases as the state records another day of zero cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours.

It is the 21st day in the state’s ‘doughnut’ streak.

18,474 tests were received in the past 24 hours.

DHHS has noted that there is a possible case and was described as a weak positive. It is under investigation and is under review by an expert panel.

Overnight, the border between Victoria and South Australia closed. The border will remain shut until Saturday evening except for essential services until a permit system can be in place.

The Victorian Government has also called on anyone in the communities of Benalla and Portland to watch for symptoms and come forward for testing after the discovery of fragments of coronavirus in wastewater samples.