Victoria is reportedly considering its options when it comes to its border with New South Wales following a new locally acquired case of coronavirus in New South Wales.

The new case is 47-year-old security guard who was working at a hotel quarantine facility.

Areas of New South Wales could become red or orange zones under the ‘traffic light’ permit system which could see travellers either be required to get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive their results, or unable to cross the border into Victoria at all.

The Department of Health said on Sunday evening they were in the in the process of contacting arrivals from Sydney since Saturday March 13 and were encouraging anyone who had visited a lengthy list of exposure sites to follow public health advice.

The security guard has multiple jobs, including at two Sydney hotels.

His family has so far tested negative and 130 close contacts have been told to self isolate.

The security guard had recently received the Pfizer vaccine on March 2, but returned a positive result on Saturday March 13.