It has been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. It was the moment that stopped the world and everyone has a memory of when they found out the Twin Towers were struck.

On Friday morning, Jase & Lauren spoke to Rebecca and Jay, a father and daughter who were living in New York on that historic day. Rebecca was going to school just blocks away from the incident.

They detailed their story on how they escaped the scene and how it continues to affect them two decades later.