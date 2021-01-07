Tech giant Twitter has moved to lock down US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account following pro-Trump protests that turned violent at the Capitol.

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building in Washington as Congress was readying to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory, ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

Announcing the unprecedented lock-out of a sitting President, Twitter tweeted that President Trump will be locked out of his account for 12 hours while inflammatory tweets from the President were removed.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

The official Twitter account went on to throw down a warning to the Trump Twitter account, going on to write that future breaches of the platform’s rules would result in a permanent ban.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the official Twitter account tweeted this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Political pundits in the US had been predicting that Twitter would move to shut down the President’s account following the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, however, the situation in Washington appears to have left the social media company without options.

Lawmakers in Washington are expected to return to the raided Congress shortly to continue the process to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory.