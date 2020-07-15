Twitter has been forced to lock all verified accounts, with users being unable to post until they have verified their details.

The social media giant confirmed they have taken the move after a massive hacking scheme took place this morning.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Among victims of the hack were Telsa boss Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West, with tweets going out asking people to send them $US1,000 n bitcoin in order to be sent back twice as much.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former US President Barack Obama and his former Vice President Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, billionaire Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg and tech accounts including Apple and Uber were also hacked.