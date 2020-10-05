US President Donald Trump says he will leave the military hospital where he has been treated for coronavirus later on Monday, saying he was “feeling really good”.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The president has been at the medical centre outside Washington DC since Friday.

The president’s doctor Sean Conley told reporters Trump can leave the hospital.

“He may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” the doctor said.

“But the team and I agree that all of our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care.”

Earlier, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he was “optimistic” that Trump would be discharged from the hospital in the course of the day.

Meadows said medics were making “unbelievable progress” on treating Trump, that he has “continued to improve” and that his “strength has been incredible”.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said she tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest in a growing cluster of people around Trump to be infected.

“I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” McEnany said in a statement posted on Twitter.

She said she was not experiencing any symptoms and that no journalists were considered close contacts.

AAP

